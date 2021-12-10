Hitachi wins order to build next-generation high-speed trains in UK

Newsfrom Japan

Hitachi Ltd. will become the first Japanese company to build next-generation high-speed trains in Europe, announcing Thursday its involvement in a deal to build and maintain trains for the High Speed Two (HS2) railway project in Britain. A fifty-fifty joint venture between Hitachi Rail Ltd., the Japanese conglomerate's subsidiary, and its French partner Alstom has signed contracts with HS2 to design, build and maintain 54 next-generation high-speed trains for 1.97 billion pounds ($2.6 billion), the two companies said in a press release. HS2 trains, fully electric and energy-efficient, will run...