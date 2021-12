Main events scheduled for Dec. 13-19

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Dec. 13-19: Dec. 13 (Mon) -- Bank of Japan to release December Tankan business sentiment survey. -- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders for October. -- The kanji, or Chinese character, that best describes this year's social mood in Japan to be selected. Dec. 14 (Tues) -- No major events. Dec. 15 (Wed) -- Japan Tourism Agency to release number of foreign visitors arriving in Japan in November. -- Fukuoka High Court's Naha branch to hand down ruling in suit filed by Okinawa prefectural government seeking nullification of land minister's involvement in au...