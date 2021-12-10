Tokyo stocks open mixed on easing Omicron fears, weak U.S. techs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday as buying on easing concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was offset by selling following overnight losses in U.S. technology shares. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 60.38 points, or 0.21 percent, from Thursday to 28,665.09. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.68 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,992.47. Decliners were led by precision instruments and service issues, while insurance and wholesale trade issues led gainers. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113...