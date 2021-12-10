Japan's wholesale prices rise 9.0% in Nov., sharpest rise on record

Newsfrom Japan

Wholesale prices in Japan jumped 9.0 percent in November from a year earlier, marking the steepest gain on record, boosted by higher energy costs and a weak yen, Bank of Japan data showed Friday. The prices of goods traded between companies gained for the ninth straight month, underscoring continued commodity inflation at a time of weak consumer demand after the economy took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. The 9.0 percent year-on-year rise is the sharpest since comparable data became available in January 1981, following a revised 8.3 percent increase in October, the BOJ said. Recent higher w...