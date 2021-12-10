Tokyo stocks fall in morning on sluggish tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning, dragged down by sluggish high-tech shares following an overnight drop in the U.S. technology-heavy Nasdaq index. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 115.63 points, or 0.4 percent, from Thursday to 28,609.84. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.32 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,985.47. Decliners were led by precision instrument, service and air transportation issues.