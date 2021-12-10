Japan's greenhouse gas emissions hit record low in FY 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's greenhouse gas emissions dropped in fiscal 2020 for the seventh straight year to a record low, reflecting smaller energy consumption by companies as the COVID-19 pandemic slowed economic activities, government data showed Friday. The equivalent of 1.149 billion tons of carbon dioxide was emitted in the year through March 2021, down 5.1 percent from the previous year to rewrite the previous low recorded in fiscal 2019 after the government started compiling data in fiscal 1990, according to preliminary data released by the Environment Ministry. Emissions in fiscal 2020 marked an 18.4 per...