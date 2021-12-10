Tokyo stocks fall 2nd straight day, pressured by high-tech issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower on Friday for the second straight day, weighed down by weak high-tech issues, while investors took a wait-and-see approach in subdued trading ahead of key events in the United States. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 287.7 points, or 1.0 percent, from Thursday at 28,437.77. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 15.31 points, or 0.77 percent, lower at 1,975.48. Decliners were led by precision instruments, service and rubber product issues.