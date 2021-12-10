Tennis: Osaka to make return at Australian Open warm-up tournament

Newsfrom Japan

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka will make her anticipated return to the court next month at a warm-up tournament for the season-opening Grand Slam in Melbourne, organizers said Friday. The WTA lead-in event will start on Jan. 4 at Melbourne Park before the Australian Open kicks off at the same venue from Jan. 17. Osaka, who also won the Australian Open in 2019, resumed training last month, ending a self-imposed break from tennis. After making headlines for skipping a scheduled press conference at the French Open in May, Osaka revealed her struggle with depression and later withd...