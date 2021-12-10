Soccer: Antlers, FC Tokyo announce new foreign managers

Newsfrom Japan

Swiss coach Rene Weiler will take the reins at Kashima Antlers, while FC Tokyo have confirmed the hiring of Spaniard Albert Puig in the J-League first-division's latest management changes announced Friday. Former Switzerland international Weiler becomes the first European to fill the top job at Antlers, who have only had Japanese or Brazilian managers since the inauguration of the J-League in 1993. The 48-year-old managed several clubs in his home country and Germany before winning league titles in Belgium with Anderlecht and in Egypt with Al Ahly. He replaces Naoki Soma, who stepped down afte...