Soccer: Nagoya striker Swierczok suspended over banned substance

Newsfrom Japan

The Asian Football Confederation provisionally suspended Nagoya Grampus forward Jakub Swierczok on Friday for testing positive for a banned substance during the Asian Champions League. The AFC said Swierczok's A sample came back positive for the as-yet unspecified substance following Nagoya's quarterfinal loss to South Korea's Pohang Steelers in Jeonju on Oct. 17. The 28-year-old Poland international will be suspended from all soccer activities until the AFC completes an investigation. Swierczok joined Grampus in July this year, midway through the J-League first-division season, going on to sc...