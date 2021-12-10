Toyota to halt more lines, 9,000 cars at 4 plants to be affected

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday it will partially suspend operations of more domestic lines in December due to supply chain disruptions in Southeast Asia caused by the coronavirus pandemic, expecting a delay in the production of 9,000 cars in total at four plants. The automaker will suspend another line at its Tahara plant in central Japan and its Miyata factory in the southwest from Monday through Wednesday, halting the production of 5,500 units after announcing Thursday it was suspending one line each at the two plants. Toyota also plans a partial output suspension at the Tahara plant on Dec....