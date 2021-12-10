BOJ mulls scaling back COVID-19 funding support for large firms

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan is considering reducing its funding support for large companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as their funding conditions have been improving, sources familiar with the matter said Friday. The BOJ is weighing the option of keeping a scaled-back version after the current program ends at the end of March, leaving support intact for small and midsize companies facing greater funding needs than bigger ones, the sources said. The Japanese central bank is expected to discuss what to do with the funding program at a two-day policy-setting meeting from Thursday. The option under consi...