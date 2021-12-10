SBI Holding's stake in Shinsei Bank nears 48% after tender offer

Newsfrom Japan

Online financial group SBI Holdings Inc. has boosted its stake in Shinsei Bank, nearing its tender offer's upper limit of 48 percent and capping off a three-month bid that at one point turned hostile, a rare occurrence in the Japanese financial sector, sources close to the matter said Friday. SBI now plans to apply for approval to set up a bank holding company by the end of the year to take a majority stake in the midsize Japanese lender through additional share purchases, the sources said. The financial group has said it would consider establishing such a company to hold a stake of more than ...