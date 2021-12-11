Britain lifting post-Fukushima restrictions on Japan food imports

Newsfrom Japan

The British government has started the process to lift import restrictions on farm products from Japan, a measure imposed in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, potentially clearing the hurdles for such imports as early as next spring, the farm ministry said Friday. In its assessment of the possible health risks from Japanese food imports, Britain has concluded that removing the import restrictions would not affect consumers in the country. As part of the domestic procedure, Britain will solicit public comments on the policy change by February before making a formal decision, said the ...