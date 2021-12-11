U.S. sanctions target human rights abuses in China, Myanmar, N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday announced financial sanctions on 15 individuals and 10 entities for their alleged involvement in human rights abuses and repression in countries including China, Myanmar and North Korea. It also imposed a restriction on investments in Chinese firm SenseTime Group Ltd., accusing the company over the development of facial recognition programs used to identify Muslim Uyghur minorities facing oppression under the Chinese government. The move came as President Joe Biden was hosting a two-day virtual summit intended to galvanize international action toward stre...