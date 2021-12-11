60% of Japan firms abroad expect to log profits in 2021: poll

Newsfrom Japan

More than 60 percent of overseas affiliates of Japanese companies expect to post operating profits in 2021, rebounding from a record low of 48.0 percent the previous year but still the second-lowest level in the last decade, according to a survey. The reading of 62.6 percent suggests performances by Japanese businesses operating abroad -- which slumped significantly in 2020 due to the impact of the novel coronavirus -- "have shown an upswing globally, but the momentum of the recovery lacked strength," said an online survey by the Japan External Trade Organization. By region, 57.1 percent of Ja...