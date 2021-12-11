FEATURE: Theme park giving S. Koreans a Japan fix despite pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

In a city about 60 kilometers north of Seoul is a theme park that makes visitors feel like they have time-traveled to Japan when even normal trips remain impossible for many due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nijimori Studio, located in Dongducheon, South Korea, not far from the border with the North, features a set of buildings that bring visitors back to Japan's Edo Era (1600s-1860s) and has become a popular tourist spot since opening in September. "I've always wanted to travel to Japan, and after realizing that this place is nearby, I decided to make a visit," said 30-year-old Hong Song Hyun,...