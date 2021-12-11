Soccer: Former Japan forward Tamada retires at 41

Newsfrom Japan

Forty-one-year-old former Japan forward Keiji Tamada is eying a possible transition into coaching, he said at his retirement press conference on Saturday. The left-footed speedster played in two World Cups for Japan. He scored the opener against Brazil in the final group game of the 2006 World Cup as Japan eventually lost 4-1 and bowed out of the tournament in Germany. "Even when I thought I could still perform, I didn't get the chance to show myself in games," said Tamada, who spent the final three years of his career with J-League second-tier side V Varen Nagasaki. "Coaching is one option an...