Global chip demand seen up 8.8% at new record over $600 bil. in 2022

Global chip demand is expected to grow 8.8 percent to another record level of more than $600 billion in 2022 following a 25.6 percent leap this year, estimates by an industry body show, leaving the market of a key electronic device tight. The semiconductor market is estimated at $601.49 billion worldwide next year, topping an all-time high of $552.96 billion projected for 2021, the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics said in its latest forecast. Demand for chips for laptop and tablet computers as well as Wi-Fi equipment picked up on the back of the increased need for telework and online class...