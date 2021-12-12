Soccer: Oita beats Kawasaki on penalties to reach Emperor's Cup final

Newsfrom Japan

Oita Trinita goalkeeper Shun Takagi stood tall in a man-of-the-match performance on Sunday, saving three times in a penalty shootout to eliminate J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale in the Emperor's Cup semifinals. The 32-year-old stopped penalties from Kazuya Yamamura, Koki Tsukagawa and Miki Yamane to clinch a 5-4 shootout victory after the clash was deadlocked 1-1 at the end of extra time at Todoroki Stadium. Super sub Yu Kobayashi appeared to have won the game for Kawasaki deep into extra time before Brazilian Henrique Trevisan headed home an equalizer from middle of the area for J2-bound...