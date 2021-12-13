Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains as inflation woes abate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street late last week as sentiment was lifted after the U.S. consumer price index data for November landed within market expectations. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 274.00 points, or 0.96 percent, from Friday to 28,711.77. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 12.78 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,988.26. Gainers were led by marine transportation, insurance and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.51-52 yen compared wit...