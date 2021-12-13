Basketball: Konno developing game in NCAA with eye on Olympic prize

Newsfrom Japan

With her sights set on wearing the red and white of Japan, guard Norika Konno is looking to expand her game in her third season of U.S. college basketball with the Louisville Cardinals. "Until now, I had the pass-first mentality where I would always try to find a teammate to pass to if I got the ball with three seconds on the clock," Konno told Kyodo News. "But this year, I'm going to shoot when that's expected of me. I want to take responsibility (for initiating offense) when I play," she said. Louisville head coach Jeff Walz describes the 21-year-old as a very talented player who understands...