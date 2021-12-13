URGENT: S. Korea to apply for TPP free trade pact membership

South Korean finance minister Hong Nam Ki said Monday the government will begin the application process to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal. Hong, who doubles as deputy prime minister, made the remark at a meeting of Cabinet ministers on external economic affairs. The government is expected to apply for membership after reporting the move to the nation's parliament, among other steps. The 11-member trade deal is formally known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia