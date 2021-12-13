URGENT: S. Korea to apply for TPP free trade pact membership

Newsfrom Japan

South Korean finance minister Hong Nam Ki said Monday the government will begin the application process to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal. Hong, who doubles as deputy prime minister, made the remark at a meeting of Cabinet ministers on external economic affairs. The government is expected to apply for membership after reporting the move to the nation's parliament, among other steps. The 11-member trade deal is formally known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.