Tokyo stocks rise in morning on firm Wall St., inflation woes ease

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning as sentiment was lifted following advances on Wall Street late last week on easing concerns about surging U.S. inflation as the consumer price index data for November was largely within market expectations. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 258.91 points, or 0.91 percent, from Friday to 28,696.68. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 7.35 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,982.83. Gainers were led by marine transportation, insurance, and consumer credit issues.