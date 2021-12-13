Chubu int'l airport to create 2nd runway, renovate existing one

Newsfrom Japan

Chubu international airport in central Japan will start building a second runway and undertake extensive maintenance of the existing one once the new runway is completed in about five years' time, Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura said Monday. The airport's capacity for plane departures and arrivals will increase by 20 percent from the current level when the two runways start operating together, Omura told a news conference in Nagoya. The current 3,500-meter runway was built in 2005, when the airport in Tokoname south of Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture opened, but needs repairs due to aging. The new 3,290-m...