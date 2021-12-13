Lawson to power some convenience stores with solar energy

Newsfrom Japan

Lawson Inc. will cooperate with Mitsubishi Corp. to supply about one-fourth of its convenience stores in Japan with solar power from April next year, the two companies said Monday. Major trading house Mitsubishi will outsource to a solar power firm West Holdings Corp. to construct small-scale solar energy facilities at around 500 different locations across Japan for use by about 3,600 Lawson stores in parts of central and eastern Japan, including Tokyo, they said. The combined power generation capacity of the facilities is expected to be around 45,000 kilowatts, enough to power 9,000 houses, t...