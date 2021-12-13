Tokyo stocks end higher on eased U.S. inflation concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday as concerns over surging inflation in the United States receded somewhat after the country's consumer price index data for November landed within market expectations. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 202.72 points, or 0.71 percent, from Friday at 28,640.49. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.65 points, or 0.13 percent, higher at 1,978.13. Gainers were led by marine transportation, insurance, and consumer credit issues.