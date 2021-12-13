Baseball: Tokyo Dome to undergo major renovation ahead of 2022 season

Newsfrom Japan

The Yomiuri Giants announced Monday major renovations for Tokyo Dome ahead of the 2022 Nippon Professional Baseball season, including introducing entirely cashless concession stands and ticket sales outlets. Patrons will also be able to use facial recognition technology for payments at some stores and access to the stadium through certain entrances as part of the planned makeover, the Central League club said. The entrance gate and concourse at the Giants' home ground will be redesigned, while the big-screen video display inside the stadium will be enlarged roughly 4.4-fold. New seating for gr...