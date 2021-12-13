China's SenseTime postpones IPO in Hong Kong amid U.S. sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese company SenseTime Group Ltd. said Monday that it has postponed its initial public offering in Hong Kong, as the United States has decided to add the major artificial intelligence firm to an investment blacklist. The latest decision came in consideration of investors, said SenseTime, known for its image recognition technology. Shares of the company, which has been developing self-driving technology with Japan's Honda Motor Co., were supposed to start trading on Friday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Late last week, the U.S. Treasury Department announced financial sanctions on 15 indivi...