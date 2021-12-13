Soccer: Grampus winger Maeda to join Utrecht on loan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya Grampus winger Naoki Maeda is joining Dutch side Utrecht on loan until the end of June, the J-League first-division side said Monday. The 27-year-old trickster, who scored three goals in 34 J1 games this term, will be making his first move abroad. "I'm taking on the challenge strongly determined to fit in straight away and produce results," Maeda said through Grampus. "I'll actively take on players as I aim to get as close to the world's very top as I can." The left-footed dribbler made his debut at second-tier Tokyo Verdy in 2012 before spending time at Matsumoto Yamaga and Yokohama F ...