Japan to simplify entry process for wealthy travelers

Newsfrom Japan

The government plans to simplify the immigration procedures for foreign travelers arriving in Japan by luxury transport such as private jets and superyachts usually used by the wealthy, sources close to the matter said Monday. The move comes as the government hopes such affluent travelers will bring considerable spending power and help accelerate a postpandemic economic recovery, the sources said. Currently, those arriving by private jet for tourism need to apply 10 days before landing in a Japanese airport. The government is considering shortening the period to three days, the same as enterin...