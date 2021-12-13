Japan, U.S., Australia to build 5G networks in South Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Japan, the United States and Australia will jointly fund the development of advanced 5G telecommunications networks in the South Pacific in an effort to hedge against China seizing control of critical infrastructure in the region, sources close to the matter said Monday. The decision came to light a day after the three countries said they would help with construction of a new undersea cable to improve internet connectivity to the Pacific island nations of Micronesia, Nauru and Kiribati. The trilateral cooperation on the 5G network development will be achieved through the Pacific operations of ...