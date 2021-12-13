Toyota plans extra domestic output halt amid S.E. Asia parts shortage

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it is planning an additional production halt at part of its domestic assembly plants later this month as the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to procure some parts from suppliers in Southeast Asia. Toyota will suspend a production line at its Tahara plant in Aichi Prefecture and also a line at its Miyata factory in Fukuoka Prefecture for three days through Dec. 22, resulting in an output loss of 14,000 vehicles for December, up 5,000 from the previous estimate. The automaker had already partially idled part of the production lines at the two plants this mo...