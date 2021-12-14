G-7 finance chiefs vow vigilance over COVID variants, supply issues

Newsfrom Japan

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven nations have pledged to keep their guard up against new coronavirus variants and work together on global supply chain issues amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant, according to the British government. The finance chiefs agreed during their videoconference Monday to cooperate in tackling supply-chain disruptions, which have been accelerating inflation worldwide and could stifle economic recovery from the impact of the pandemic, according to a press release issued by Britain, which holds this year's rotating G-7 presiden...