Newsfrom Japan

Online financial group SBI Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it will cancel a press conference by CEO Yoshitaka Kitao scheduled later in the day due to an unspecified urgent business matter he now faces. SBI has boosted its stake in Shinsei Bank to around 47.8 percent from around 20 percent via a tender offer, which ended Friday. Kitao was expected to explain the financial group's new management policy following the successful tender offer.