Tokyo stocks open slightly higher ahead of U.S. Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher in early trading Tuesday, with investors reluctant to chase higher ground ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting starting later in the day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 19.70 points, or 0.07 percent, from Monday to 28,660.19. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 5.23 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,983.36. Gainers were led by insurance, pharmaceutical, and electric power and gas issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.56-59 yen compared with 113.53-63 yen...