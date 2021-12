Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 15

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Dec. 15: -- Japan Tourism Agency to release number of foreign visitors arriving in Japan in November at 4:15 p.m. -- Fukuoka High Court's Naha branch to hand down ruling in suit filed by Okinawa prefectural government seeking nullification of land minister's involvement in authorization of work to relocate U.S. air base within Okinawa at 3 p.m.