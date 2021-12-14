Nikkei index lower in morning on Wall St. falls

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index was lower Tuesday morning following overnight falls on Wall Street, while investors remained cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting starting later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 136.34 points, or 0.48 percent, from Monday to 28,504.15. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 0.20 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,978.33. Decliners were led by air transportation, land transportation, and mining issues.