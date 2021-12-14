Basketball: Watanabe logs first NBA double-double in win for Raptors

Newsfrom Japan

Yuta Watanabe scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on Monday, helping the Toronto Raptors to a 124-101 win against the Sacramento Kings with the first double-double of his NBA career. The 27-year-old Japanese national team forward played 26 minutes off the bench at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, converting two of his four three-point attempts on the way to a season high in scoring. His 10 rebounds were a career high since making his NBA debut with the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2018-2019 season. Nine different players scored in double digits for the Raptors, who poured in 70 first-half points a...