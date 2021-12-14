Tokyo stocks end lower on renewed Omicron fears, ahead of Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday on renewed fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant, while investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting beginning later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 207.85 points, or 0.73 percent, from Monday at 28,432.64. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 4.32 points, or 0.22 percent, lower at 1,973.81. Decliners were led by air transportation, land transportation and service issues.