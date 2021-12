Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it aims to sell 3.5 million electric vehicles globally a year in 2030 as it builds momentum in its push for attaining carbon neutrality. Toyota said it will increase its investment in battery development to 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) from the 1.5 trillion yen announced earlier and launch 30 EV models globally by 2030, President Akio Toyoda said at a press briefing.