Year-end train bookings up 81% as COVID concern eases

Reservations for bullet and express train services during the year-end and New Year holiday soared 81 percent from a year earlier, Japan's major rail operators said Tuesday, signaling easing public concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 2.32 million seats have been reserved for the period between Dec. 28 and Jan. 5, according to the operators. It still represents a 40 percent decline from the pre-pandemic level of 2019-2020, but also adds to evidence that economic and social activity is recovering after a state of emergency in Tokyo and other big cities was lifted in September. Th...
Kyodo News

