Baseball: 4 Yakult, Orix players make Best Nine, Suzuki tops CL vote

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Series-winning Yakult Swallows had four players named in the Central League's Best Nine Awards Tuesday with the Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes also seeing four players honored by members of Japan's baseball media. MLB-linked slugging outfielder Seiya Suzuki of the Hiroshima Carp won the most votes in the CL, receiving 296 out of 306 valid ballots to win for the sixth straight year. "I never thought I'd be able to win such an award as a pro and I'm really honored," said Suzuki, a career .315 hitter who belted a career-high 38 home runs, third-best in the CL, and led the league...