Germany to host G-7 summit at Bavarian resort in June 2022

Newsfrom Japan

The German government said Tuesday it will host a Group of Seven summit at Schloss Elmau, a castle resort in the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany, from June 26 to June 28 next year. The announced venue was previously used when Germany convened a G-7 summit in 2015. Germany will assume the group's rotating presidency in 2022. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States as well as the European Union. Earlier this month, Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party became Germany's chancellor following a general election in September. Scholz replaces Angela ...