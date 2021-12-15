Pfizer's COVID-19 pill 90% effective against hospitalization, deaths

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. said Tuesday that its experimental antiviral pill against COVID-19 has shown nearly 90 percent efficacy in preventing hospitalization or death in high-risk patients, citing final study results. The oral tablet, called Paxlovid, is under development to be prescribed at the first sign of infection or the first awareness of exposure, potentially helping patients avoid severe illness, according to Pfizer. The company is already seeking emergency use authorization of the treatment from U.S. drug regulators. The latest analysis of a clinical trial involving more...