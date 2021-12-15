Tokyo stocks open higher, gains capped ahead of Fed results

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday but gains were capped as investors refrained from chasing the upside ahead of the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 40.32 points, or 0.14 percent, from Tuesday to 28,472.96. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 10.63 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,984.44. Gainers were led by transportation equipment, securities house, and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.74-75 yen compared with ...