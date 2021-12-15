Soccer: Okugawa nets 4th goal of season as Arminia beat Bochum

Newsfrom Japan

Masaya Okugawa headed home the opening goal in the second half Tuesday as Arminia Bielefeld defeated Bochum 2-0 in the German Bundesliga. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder netted from the middle of the area in the 51st minute at Bielefelder Alm, leaping above his defender to connect with a Patrick Wimmer cross. Wimmer added a second in the 69th minute to seal a much-needed first home win of the season for Arminia, who are battling to escape the relegation zone. Okugawa's goal was his fourth of the campaign and fifth in the German top flight since moving from Austrian champions Red Bull Salz...