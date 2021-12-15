Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on firm blue-chips, Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Wednesday morning as buying of blue-chip companies following recent falls was offset by caution ahead of the results of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 23.24 points, or 0.08 percent, from Tuesday to 28,409.40. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 7.40 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,981.21. Decliners were led by marine transportation and rubber product issues, while transportation equipment and securities house issues led gainers.