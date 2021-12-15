U.S. House passes bill to block imports from China's Xinjiang region

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill banning imports from China's Xinjiang region amid concerns over forced labor of the Uyghur ethnic minority there, a move that is likely to worsen tensions between Washington and Beijing. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which aims to hold China accountable for what the U.S. government calls a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghurs in China's far-western region, passed the House as a compromise bicameral bill. It will be sent to the Senate for "swift action," according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "If America does not speak out ...