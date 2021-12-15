Japan gov't overstated construction orders for 8 years

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government overstated monthly data on construction orders for about eight years, officials said Wednesday, raising the possibility that the practice may have led to miscalculating the country's gross domestic product figures. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism had double counted some of the data it received from the same businesses when compiling its monthly construction orders data since fiscal 2013, according to the officials. The monthly construction orders, one of the 53 key economic statistics in the country, are calculated using data submitted every ...